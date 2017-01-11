The Highest-Paid YouTube Star Makes $15 Million a Year

You can look at a YouTube personality cry-ranting about the latest Star Wars: Rogue One trailer from a corner of their parents' house, roll your eyes, and mutter, "Yeah, anyone could vlog," but let's face it: That's not true. These online celebrities decorated their bedrooms to look like the set of Clarissa Explains It All. They taught themselves HD streaming video technology. They blasted their memories on to the internet like buckshot, hoping to hit someone in some way. We think anyone could do it, but they actually did it.

And now they're making shit tons of money.

On Monday, Forbes dropped its second annual "Highest-Paid YouTube Stars" list, and the results will have you scrambling to the nearest webcam. The list combines data from Nielsen, IMDb, and additional research sources, as well as interviews Hollywood insiders and even the stars themselves (who are probably thrilled to tell their success stories) to zero in on a mystery number fans and skeptics alike are dying to know. Here's the top 10 for 2016, with ties labeled accordingly: