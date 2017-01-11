Entertainment

Hillary Clinton Faces Off Against Zach Galifianakis on 'Between Two Ferns'

When President Obama appeared on Between Two Ferns, the divinely awkward talk show hosted by a very surly Zach Galifianakis, he was a sitting president in his second term, meaning he had very little to lose. In the latest episode of the show, Hillary Clinton walks into that sparsely decorated studio with a lot more to lose -- or potentially gain. If she can survive Galifianakis' hilarious and absurd questions, she can survive anything.

How does she do? Pretty great, actually. Her no-nonsense, deadpan energy is a good match for questions like, "Are you excited to be the first girl president?" and "As secretary, how many words per minute can you type?" At the very least, it was a more hard-hitting interview than Trump's recent hair-tussling appearance with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Check out the video below.

