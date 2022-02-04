How Hippo Campus Uses a Drive-In Theater to Sum Up Debaucherous Minnesota Summers

Although they remember going to the drive-in as children, the Vali-Hi that "Sex Tape" cites isn't necessarily one of family get-togethers. Rather, it's a beacon of their teenage impulses: the place they went to cozy up to first loves and to smuggle in sips of alcohol when they were still underage. "It's a perfect place to indulge," Stocker says. "In high school, it definitely represented this weird window of opportunity. It's like two and a half—potentially four—hours of cuddling with your crush. It was a good place to hang out with friends, get a little drink in you, and just have a good time. No responsibility. Just a big, open field with hundreds of cars and the mystery of what's happening in those vehicles."

The reference to the movie theater, like "Sex Tape" itself, also represents their time growing up outside of the Twin Cities more generally—a time Luppen calls "suburban and innocent." He says, "All the houses look the same, every yard is manicured, and there's no bugs. You're like, 'Why aren't there any bugs?'"

"There's such an innocence to [the St. Paul suburb] Woodbury that, no matter what you do, can't really fuck that up. But it's also such a horrible representation of lack of diversity and right-wingers. It's like it's also a horrible place, but the sunsets are great," Stocker says. Because drive-ins are basically the essence of nostalgia—a token of mid-century Americana that can be romanticized just as much as it can overlook the insidious nature of the past—the lyrical reference couldn't encapsulate a suburban youth with more acuity.

Stocker says, "I see [Vali-Hi] as a sunset in my brain. I mean, even just the words 'Vali-Hi'—I immediately think of the sunset in Woodbury, because it's like 9:00 p.m., the sun hasn't gone down. It's still light out, and it's pink, rosy-hued skies, and you're kind of drunk. The windows are down—you're not driving, but the windows are down—and it's like it's there for the taking, almost."