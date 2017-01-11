The Brooklyn of Every State

Connecticut

Wooster Square (New Haven)

New Haven: now officially safe for hipsters! Though Yale students have long been warned about venturing into the wrong parts of the city, New Haven's gentrifying with the best of 'em. And Wooster Square is probably the prime example. The place is home to the world-famous Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and basically the only comedy club in the area, Joker's Wild. Vegetarian eats and organic coffee are available at Fuel. And if you feel like taking pole-dancing classes by the park, well, there's that, too.



Delaware

Trolley Square (Wilmington)

If you've ever looked at a map of the US, you know Delaware is tiny. And if you haven't, you're missing out! Maps are baller as hell. As you might imagine, Trolley Square is not a large neighborhood in what is not a large city: Wilmington. And yet, it's a vibrant, older Irish 'hood with an influx of young whippersnappers attracted to bars like Scratch Magoo's, the stalwart Logan House, Trolley Tap House, and Catherine Rooney's. Brew Ha Ha! provides the coffee for the neighborhood, and there's the requisite spot for brunch that uses organic ingredients, Fresh Thymes. Bring your bike -- it's easy to hop on the nearby Delaware Greenways bike trail with that new fixie.

