We Won't Know If 'His Dark Materials' Gets It Until It Starts Getting Really Weird

Any fan of Philip Pullman's groundbreaking fantasy book series will tell you: His Dark Materials , the trilogy comprising The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife , and The Amber Spyglass , is weird. It's not a typical young adult adventure, as it deals heavily in complex quantum-physical and theological themes—the series' title comes from a line in Milton's Paradise Lost, not something a child of this era is likely to pick up on. It's more melancholy than other books marketed towards kids, and it's that willingness to embrace adolescent sadness that makes it so great. It's also something that makes it singularly hard to adapt.

In its second season, His Dark Materials —that airs on BBC One in the U.K. and HBO internationally—has less of the choppy nature of its first, and seems to have a little more confidence in what it's doing, partially likely because it's finally adapting the part of the story that hasn't yet been filmed (The Golden Compass was adapted into a very disappointing movie in 2007 that did not end up getting any sequels), and also because the more abstract themes of the series are no longer just subtext.

Without getting too deep into spoiler territory for those who haven't read the series and are experiencing this story for the first time, the first two books of His Dark Materials act as the lead-up to an all-out interdimensional cosmic war that is literally over humanity gaining (or losing) the power of free will. The Genesis story of Adam and Eve and the fruit from the Tree of Knowledge is given a bit of a remix, and the notion of "original sin" is turned on its head, all through the actions of the main characters Lyra Silvertongue (played by Dafne Keen in the series) and Will Parry (Amir Wilson). Because the whole thing is told from their perspective, and because the whole point is that they don't fully grasp the far-reaching implications of what they do, the true purpose of this plot they're involved in is never completely and definitively explained in the text.

You do get plenty of clues to piece it together for yourself, though, such as lines from the witches in Lyra's world saying that she is a legendary figure who "goes by another name"—if you're up to date on your biblical theology (and if you have some sense of what these books are about and why they're controversial in some circles), you can probably guess what this name is.