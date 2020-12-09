Watch Nicolas Cage Explain the 'History of Swear Words' on Netflix

Whether he's getting bees poured on his head, swapping faces with John Travolta, or fighting alien beings sent to destroy Earth, Nicolas Cage is a specialist in losing his shit. (His acting works in a method he's dubbed "nouveau shamanic.") So, it makes sense that Netflix recruited the wildly expressive actor for its cheeky six-episode series History of Swear Words, which looks into the origins of various curse words one might hear in a non-family-friendly Nicolas Cage movie.

Cage takes a more calm and measured approach in the trailer, which finds him painting and musing to the camera. Produced by Funny or Die, the explainer-y docuseries, which explores a word in 20 minutes, will include appearances from comedians and actors like Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr., who we assume will appear in the "shit" episode.

This will be the first project of 2021 for Cage, who is also currently scheduled to appear as Tiger King's Joe Exotic in a scripted version of the true crime story told in Netflix's documentary hit from earlier this year. Expect to hear plenty of profanity—probably aimed at "that bitch, Carol Baskin"—in that one.

History of Swear Words drops on Netflix on January 5.