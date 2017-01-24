Netflix's New Porn Series 'Hot Girls Wanted' Documents a Dying Art Form

At a screening of the film for an audience of hundreds, the erotic entrepreneur showered her stars with praise and declared it one of her best. "If people demand a better product," Jones said at Sundance, "we'll see better work." Her docuseries provides a strong enough sales pitch that, at the very least, Lust's business should spike.

Netflix representatives wouldn't reveal the loglines of the other five episodes of Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which has yet to lock on the calendar but is expected to drop in the first half of 2017. Thankfully, Jones teased how she'd take on other stories in the porn space. Beyond "Women on Top," expect deep dives into hookup apps, camming, and a broader rumination on the relationship between sex and technology. Do not expect actual porn. Netflix wants your eyes, and Hot Girls Wanted is "clickbait" of the highest order, but the streaming service isn't stooping to the lowbrow. For every glimpse of squished under-boob, there's a micro-eulogy made for the disrupted industry. By the end, the only thing getting tugged are your heart strings.