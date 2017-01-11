A Surprise 'Game of Thrones' Return Rattles This Anticipated Theory

We, like most of the Thrones obsessed, predicted the Hound's return. Based on setup in both the show and the books, fans postulated that the Hound survived his infected wounds and would bounce back for a trial-by-combat fight sequence dubbed "Cleganebowl" that would pit Joffrey's former bodyguard against Cersei's champion, Gregor Clegane, a.k.a. the Mountain, a.k.a. his brother. The first part is paid off: the Hound is alive. And by the end of "The Broken Man," he's certainly angry and looking for revenge.

After a run-in with the Brotherhood Without Banners, an outlaw group screwing with anyone camped out in the Riverlands, Sandor's perfect life is fractured beyond repair. "There's a reason you're still here," Ray tells Sandor during a powwow. "The gods aren't done with you yet." Certainly not. Discovering his new mentor's neck in a noose, Sandor picks up an axe and, as Weiss put it the post-show annotations, goes "full throttle back into what he is: a killer."