Netflix's New 'House of Cards' Trailer Reveals the Underwoods Are Worse Than You Thought

The dark, scandalous rise of Francis Underwood looks set to continue indefinitely, if Netflix's new trailer for Season 5 of House of Cards is any indication.
You may remember Underwood as the politician fond of pushing journalists in front of trains, killing dogs, and perpetrating ruthless power-hungry acts with the same casualness and enjoyment he displays while eating barbecue. With the new season mere weeks away, you can look forward to spending a weekend bingeing the exploits of morality-challenged Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his equally ambitious wife, Claire (Robin Wright) as they seek America's highest office.
And from the looks of things, they won't be satisfied with just a win; Frank wants Underwood on the ticket all the way through the 2030s, a veritable democratic dictatorship that's not technically "legal" under the current Constitution. But legality has never stopped Frank before; as he says in the beginning of the trailer, "The American people don't know what they want," and with an attitude like that, laws are mere formalities.
House of Cards Season 5 arrives May 30 on Netflix.
