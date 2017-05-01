Entertainment

Netflix's New 'House of Cards' Trailer Reveals the Underwoods Are Worse Than You Thought

By Published On 05/01/2017 By Published On 05/01/2017
Netflix/YouTube

Trending

related

If You Drink Boatloads of Coffee, Science Has Good News for You

related

A Vegan Restaurant Had a Hilarious Reaction to Review Complaining There's No Meat

related

This One-of-a-Kind Pizza Dress Is Super Cheesy

related

Disney World's New 'Avatar' Animatronics Look Almost Too Real

The dark, scandalous rise of Francis Underwood looks set to continue indefinitely, if Netflix's new trailer for Season 5 of House of Cards is any indication. 

You may remember Underwood as the politician fond of pushing journalists in front of trains, killing dogs, and perpetrating ruthless power-hungry acts with the same casualness and enjoyment he displays while eating barbecue. With the new season mere weeks away, you can look forward to spending a weekend bingeing the exploits of morality-challenged Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his equally ambitious wife, Claire (Robin Wright) as they seek America's highest office. 

And from the looks of things, they won't be satisfied with just a win; Frank wants Underwood on the ticket all the way through the 2030s, a veritable democratic dictatorship that's not technically "legal" under the current Constitution. But legality has never stopped Frank before; as he says in the beginning of the trailer, "The American people don't know what they want," and with an attitude like that, laws are mere formalities. 

House of Cards Season 5 arrives May 30 on Netflix. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Anthony Schneck is an Entertainment Editor at Thrillist. Follow him @AnthonySchneck.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
What Samurai Jack's Sword Will Mean for Rest of the Show
Entertainment

related

READ MORE
Emma Watson's New Movie Will Freak Out Anyone on Facebook
Entertainment

related

READ MORE
Spotify Hacks You're Not Using (But Should Be)
For the Record

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More