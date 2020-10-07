Entertainment Everything We Know About the 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon' A Targaryen family prequel is coming sooner than you think.

Well before Game of Thrones wrapped up its eight-year run with that controversial final season in spring of 2019, there was talk dating back to 2017 that HBO was planning on releasing not one, but several spinoff and prequel series set in A Song of Fire and Iceauthor George R. R. Martin's fantastical universe. While one show that was supposed to take place thousands of years before the events of GoT and star Naomi Watts got the go-ahead to film a pilot before the network ultimately decided to pull the plug on it, other optioned shows are still in the works. One of them could be on the way relatively soon, actually. House of the Dragon, which was already given a full season order back in fall 2019, is the first of the spinoffs coming down the pipeline. Little is known about the series right now, but anyone who's read the books or seen the original should be able to recognize based on the title alone that the upcoming show is about the Targaryen family, or the clan from which Daenerys and Jon Snow are descendants. While HBO and George R. R. Martin start to light the embers on their latest collaboration, here's everything we know about House of the Dragon so far.

When will House of the Dragon be released? Since House of the Dragon is still in the early development stage of casting, it might be quite awhile until the series is ready to hit the air. Plus, if the series is able to start filming in the near future, that means it'll have to navigate safe and socially distanced filming, as it's very likely the cast and crew will be moving into production before the coronavirus pandemic lets up. With all of that in mind, it's seems likely that House of the Dragon won't premiere until sometime in 2022 at the earliest.

Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon.

Learn more: https://t.co/yOrMnPTXmM pic.twitter.com/9SI0vM7WEu — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 5, 2020

Who is in the cast? HBO announced the first big casting news of House of the Dragon in October 2020. Deadline reported English actor Paddy Considine (The Outsider, The Third Day) is one of the leads on the show, playing King Viserys Targaryen. According to Deadline, Viserys was "chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal." The publication noted he's said to be a "warm, kind and decent man" who "only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy," but his goodness doesn't necessarily make him a strong ruler. Considine is the only casting announcement made right now, but more are sure to come as the series continues to move into production. What about the showrunners? D. B. Weiss and David Benioff aren't involved at all with this one -- so you don't have to worry (yet) that your soon-to-be new favorite characters' fates will be derailed. According to Deadline, the show was created by George R. R. Martin himself and Ryan Condal (Colony, Rampage). Condal is showrunning with GoT alum Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct a handful of the episodes, and the two of them, plus Martin, Vince Gerardis (GoT, Flashforward), and Sarah Lee Hess (Orange is the New Black, House), who is also on as a writer, will executive produce. How many House of the Dragon episodes will there be? According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are 10 episodes ordered for the first season. That seems like a good number, considering that's what GoT went with each season up until its seventh.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.



The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

What will House of the Dragon be about? Set 300 years before the events of GoT, House of the Dragon chronicles the origins and end of the reign of House Targaryen, according to THR. It's based on Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood -- and, considering the Viserys casting announcement, seems to specifically start its timeline on the chapter "Heirs of the Dragon" about the transfer of power from Jaehaerys Targaryen to Viserys. With that in mind, it sounds like at least in part the series will follow Viserys' journey in becoming (or failing to become) the ruler of Westeros. Aside from that vague description, details regarding the plot are scarce -- but in the meantime you could get to reading the 700+ paged Fire & Blood for some background. (That's just Volume 1, though; Volume 2 has yet to be released).

Will there be dragons? There's got to be! It is called House of the Dragon, and as the Targaryens have long been one of the few families of dragon lords, it seems likely some of those beautiful, high-flying, fire-breathing CG beasts will be back.

Are the other Game of Thrones spinoffs still in the works? After HBO made the decision not to move forward with the prequel starring Naomi Watts, it became a little less clear which of the other spinoffs still have the green light. There haven't been many updates on the additional series, but no word could be a good thing and mean they're still quietly pursuing them. According to THR, it seems certain that at least two others are in the works. As for what they'll be about, that's kept entirely under wraps. One thing is for sure, though, and that's that HBO isn't interested in any sort of follow-up sequel featuring GoT characters fans are already familiar with. That's probably for the best, though -- and anyway, Martin has a whole world with an extensive thousands-of-years-long history of family origin stories and unique characters that's ripe for adaptation.