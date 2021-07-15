Entertainment How 'American Horror Stories' Connects to the 'American Horror Story' Universe The new FX on Hulu anthology series features some familiar faces.

In May 2020, prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy caught the devoted fans of his long-running series American Horror Story off guard when he seemed to have subtly announced on Instagram that he had an all-new series in the works with the title American Horror Stories. He didn't give any further details, even to clarify how a show with such a similar title could possibly be different than the existing series, but the show was soon confirmed that his Instagram post wasn't a joke. American Horror Stories would simply be another horror anthology, only this one would do away with the season-long arcs and present its scares episodically, a la The Twilight Zone. It's also exclusive to streaming, airing weekly on Hulu's FX hub, FX on Hulu. As AHS (singular) is often shrouded in secrecy until its release, similarly little was known about Stories until shortly before its premiere on Thursday, July 15. Of course, all along, fans had their minds set on one question: Does American Horror Stories connect to or exist in the same expansive, nightmarish universe as AHS? Although it was confirmed that the anthology was supposed to feature new stories, it seemed likely that regular AHS cast members might appear and reprise their roles, or, at the very least, it would take fans back to spooky settings that have haunted us throughout the original show's run. This turned out to be the correct assumption. Now that the 16-episode season has started streaming, we're breaking down every way Stories connects to the original.

Hello, Murder House | FX

The first two episodes of Stories, "Rubber (Wo)man" Parts One and Two, returns to where it all began: the infamous Murder House from Season 1. (The Harmons' vow to scare away any unsuspecting potential residents in that season's finale apparently went out the home's stained glass windows.) In Stories, a family of two fathers, played by Matt Bomer and Gavin Creel, and their teenage daughter Scarlett (Sierra McCormick) are the latest unfortunate souls to move into the haunted house. From the first scene, the show proves how much it really is one for the major AHS fans—showing the family with their moody teen in the backseat en route to their new nest, just like the beginning of Season 1. And the parallels don't stop there. Similar to the gay homeowners who lived in the creepy mansion prior to the Harmons, the couple in Stories hoped to flip the house and turn it into a bed and breakfast; mean girls (including one played by Paris Jackson) are after their daughter; a dead therapist is psychoanalyzing everybody's problems; spirits, like the nurse's from the Richard Speck-inspired plot, are still stuck in the basement; and there's a hot, emotionally damaged ghost (model Kaia Gerber in her acting debut) who's pining for the angsty teen and wishes she would die to be with her for all of eternity. Apparently (super dark, deadly) history repeats itself at the Murder House.

Hello, rubber suit | FX

Despite the many similarities between Murder House and the first two episodes of Stories, the biggest and most obvious callback is the appearance of the infamous kinky rubber suit. No matter how many times residents try to throw it away, its bad energy just finds its way back into the house! Like Tate Langdon (Evan Peters), who zipped himself up into the latex before her, 16-year-old Scarlett finds the suit in her closet upon moving in, tries it on, and inevitably is up to no good once its evil S&M properties and the spirits in the house start bringing out her bad side. While Dylan McDermott's patriarch in Season 1 was the first in the family to be possessed by the house's bad juju, it's Scarlett this time around—but you can probably blame her murderous tirade on that damn suit.

Hello, Piggy Man | FX

The first episodes of Stories also features a visit from one of the most gruesome ghosts terrorizing the cast on Roanoke: Piggy Man. The knife-wielding result of the sacrificial offering to the ghosts from Kathy Bates' Season 6 character, The Butcher, who attached a pig's head to a petty thief from the colony and burned him alive, becoming a ghost himself. Now, it's not necessarily that version of Piggy Man that we see in "Rubber (Wo)man." It's the version of him who dates back to Murder House when a man named Derrick (Eric Stonestreet) saw Dr. Harmon because of his deep fear for a Bloody Mary-like half-man, half-pig figure that could appear in the mirror upon repeating, "Here piggy, piggy." Of course, in typical AHS-verse fashion, he does relate to the Roanoke character. He was a member of the Polk family, who honored the original Piggy Man spirit, and eventually became a pig farmer, dawned his own hog mask, and massacred a crowd at the World's Fair. So that's the urban legend Matt Bomer's character Michael catches a glimpse of in the Murder House in Stories. Perhaps the beast (or his spirit, rather) isn't much of an urban legend after all.

Considering how much the first two episodes of Stories connected to AHS, you can bet the rest of the season will, too. We'll keep updating this post with how it relates to the AHS universe as the season continues.

