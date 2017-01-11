This post contains major spoilers for Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd spent years trying to revive his '80s franchise -- Ghostbusters 3 almost sent the crew to Hell -- but it took director Paul Feig, of Freaks & Geeks, Bridesmaids, and Spy fame to finally juice the series back to life. This should have been music to comedy fans' ears. But Feig's choice to cast four wildly talented women as its leads -- Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon -- drew the ire of trolls who couldn't deal with their beloved franchise crafting lady icons for new fans.

Rather than backing down, Feig and co-writer Katie Dippold leaned into the comedy potential. "Yeah, we hear you," Feig told The Daily Beast, "and we’re going to move past you." To anyone unaware of the vitriol, Ghostbusters plays like a 2016 riff on the original outsiders-save-the-day story. But the movie comes out swinging against a particular set of bullies devoted to the not-as-good-as-you-remember Ghostbusters II, and the internet culture that fosters them. Here's exactly how Ghostbusters busted the haters: