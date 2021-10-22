What Does It Take to Build a Wes Anderson Bar?

Just before the pandemic shut down the world, I was in Milan on a family vacation, determined to have a drink at one place in particular: Bar Luce, at the Fondazione Prada, designed by none other than the director Wes Anderson himself.

Walking into Bar Luce, which opened in 2015 and doubles as a café in the daytime, is like submerging yourself in one of Anderson's movies. The walls are covered in a trompe l'œil wallpaper designed to give the space both gravity and symmetry. The pastries look like they could be served by Mendl's Bakery from The Grand Budapest Hotel. Two pinball machines, one with Steve Zissou and another with an illustration of Jason Schwartzman in a racecar driver's outfit from an Anderson short, sit in plain view to remind fans they're in the director's world.

Anderson says in a statement on Bar Luce's website that "the approach I used to design this bar is exactly the opposite I usually use for the set designs of my movies. I tried to make it a bar you’d like to go to five times a week." Still, it fulfills the dream of being submerged in one of Anderson's movies, and was the first thing that popped to mind when I saw The French Dispatch, now out in theaters, at the New York Film Festival earlier this month.

The middle section of Anderson's omnibus, which brings to life the pages of the final issue of The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, chronicles an article written by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand) about a group of young revolutionaries led by Zeffirelli (Timothée Chalamet). These wily and intelligent students convene at a café called Le Sans Blague—translation: The No Kidding—a smoke-filled spot filled with the energy of horny 20-somethings eager to stick it to the French government as they sip coffee and plan their course of action.

Unlike Bar Luce, it is, of course, a movie set. Like Bar Luce, it seems like an ideal place to drink and think and sip coffee. "We wanted it to be a cafe very much of the '60s, but not your quintessential rattan chairs on the terrace," set decorator Rena DeAngelo told me. "We wanted it to be a little more plastic and a little bit more Formica with a little bit more color."