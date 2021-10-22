What Does It Take to Build a Wes Anderson Bar?
In real life, Anderson has Bar Luce in Milan. In 'The French Dispatch,' there's Le Sans Blague.
Just before the pandemic shut down the world, I was in Milan on a family vacation, determined to have a drink at one place in particular: Bar Luce, at the Fondazione Prada, designed by none other than the director Wes Anderson himself.
Walking into Bar Luce, which opened in 2015 and doubles as a café in the daytime, is like submerging yourself in one of Anderson's movies. The walls are covered in a trompe l'œil wallpaper designed to give the space both gravity and symmetry. The pastries look like they could be served by Mendl's Bakery from The Grand Budapest Hotel. Two pinball machines, one with Steve Zissou and another with an illustration of Jason Schwartzman in a racecar driver's outfit from an Anderson short, sit in plain view to remind fans they're in the director's world.
Anderson says in a statement on Bar Luce's website that "the approach I used to design this bar is exactly the opposite I usually use for the set designs of my movies. I tried to make it a bar you’d like to go to five times a week." Still, it fulfills the dream of being submerged in one of Anderson's movies, and was the first thing that popped to mind when I saw The French Dispatch, now out in theaters, at the New York Film Festival earlier this month.
The middle section of Anderson's omnibus, which brings to life the pages of the final issue of The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, chronicles an article written by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand) about a group of young revolutionaries led by Zeffirelli (Timothée Chalamet). These wily and intelligent students convene at a café called Le Sans Blague—translation: The No Kidding—a smoke-filled spot filled with the energy of horny 20-somethings eager to stick it to the French government as they sip coffee and plan their course of action.
Unlike Bar Luce, it is, of course, a movie set. Like Bar Luce, it seems like an ideal place to drink and think and sip coffee. "We wanted it to be a cafe very much of the '60s, but not your quintessential rattan chairs on the terrace," set decorator Rena DeAngelo told me. "We wanted it to be a little more plastic and a little bit more Formica with a little bit more color."
Now the work of DeAngelo and production designer Adam Stockhausen is being recreated in New York City this weekend at the Whalebone on Bleecker space, which once was home to a pop-up in collaboration with the Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram account, proving that the desire to live in one of the director's distinct spaces is strong. At the opening night party, guests sipped on French 75 cocktails and champagne while waiters outfitted in berets passed around tiny hors d'oeuvres of caviar, gravlax, and steak tartare that were so delicately crafted they looked like Anderson designed them himself. In the bright yellow rooms, attendees had their portraits drawn, played chess, and gazed upon replicas of the pinball machine and jukebox from the film. I ran into DeAngelo who admitted that the space was a spot-on replica of her work on set. It was a chance for others to have a taste of the same experience she did during shooting. "The greatest thing about this [project] is that I got to be in a Wes Anderson movie every day, which is so bizarre," DeAngelo says.
As one might expect, Anderson had a clear sense of what he wants his sets to look like before DeAngelo and Stockhausen started their work. Not only had he storyboarded every scene, he also gave his team a list of movies to watch for inspiration, which they could pull from along with the library of reference photos chronicling Paris from the reconstruction through the 1970s. For Le Sans Blague, DeAngelo looked to the Godard films Bande à Part and Vivre Sa Vie, and then plumbed antique stores, flea markets, and liquidators all around Paris for the decor. (She did have the ceramicware made custom in Limoges, the French city famous for its porcelain designs, for the production.) "I wanted green and red Formica," she explains. "I wanted ugly '70s paneling in a lot of ways; a lot of mirrors."
Symmetry is crucial to Anderson's compositions, so DeAngelo made sure to always have an even number of items. "You start seeing in a Wes brain," she says. "You can't not see like that anymore." Even for centerpiece items like the jukebox and the pinball machine, DeAngelo provided the director with a number of options that might best fit the concept. The pinball machine they picked was taken apart so it could have the specific graphic designs Anderson wanted in the interior, and while the right jukebox, narrowed down from "20 or six" options, meant to showcase the songs of Tip-Top (Jarvis Cocker), initially didn't work, it eventually got in order.
When we spoke via Zoom, I asked DeAngelo if Anderson was ever self-referential in his instruction, but she doesn't remember Anderson ever mentioning Bar Luce. "He's always trying to create something new," she says. But both Luce and Le Sans Blague, the one on set and the one briefly in New York, simulate the fantasy of stepping into a Wes Anderson café, where everything's just a little more precise and a little cooler than it is in real life.