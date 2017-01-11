Here's How to Hide Your Streaming History

Sometimes, when Netflixing all alone, you might tell yourself: Tonight's the night I'm finally going to watch those steamy sex scenes from Blue Is the Warmest Color! But then you remember that you share your account with friends or family, and the thought that your mom will be greeted by "Steamy Romantic Movies" suggestions the next time she logs in shuts your urge down yet again.

Whether warranted or not, shame spirals relating to sharing Netflix accounts are a legitimate issue. But there's a solution that you might not be aware of. On a quest to uncover how we could follow our binge bliss, we did a little research on how to hide our viewing histories on Netflix and other popular streaming services. Read on, and soon you'll know how to maintain your highbrow reputation. (Note: most of these cover-ups need to be performed on a desktop computer.)