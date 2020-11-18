How to Play Ibble-Dibble, the Royals' Wild Drinking Game in 'The Crown'

Approximately 16 minutes into the second episode of The Crown Season 4, the royal family plays a wild parlor game that leaves the newly elected prime minister Margaret Thatcher—and viewers—dizzied beyond repair. The difference between the no-nonsense Iron Lady and fans of The Crown, though, is that viewers got a taste of the nonsense and wanted more. Luckily, we don't need to get in touch with the Queen to understand the rules: Ibble-Dibble is a very real drinking game and once you've deciphered the gibberish, it's pretty easy to comprehend.

There are two important terms you should know before you play: "ibble-dibble" and "dibble-ibble." Ibble-dibble is a silly way to say "player." If you're playing the game, you're an ibble-dibble! A dibble-ibble, on the other hand, is a mark you stamp on your face with a blackened cork whenever you mess up the flow of the game. We'll get to that in a second.

When ibble-dibbles are ready to play, they should grab their drinks and gather in a circle so that every person is visible. Someone will go around the circle assigning each person a number. If you're number three, for example, you'll now be referred to as "number three ibble-dibble." It's important that you take mental note of everyone's number.

As soon as ibble-dibbles are numbered off, one will need to blacken the end of a cork by lighting it on fire, letting it burn a bit, and blowing it out. Now the game can begin.

Decide who goes first. Let's say it's number three. They'll begin by identifying themself and stating the number of marks on their face, then they'll call on another player and identify the number of marks on that player's face. It'll sound something like this: "Number three ibble-dibble with no dibble-ibbles calling number six ibble-dibble with no dibble-ibbles." In this case, number three called on number six, which means it's number six's turn to go next. The game isn't too hard at first because nobody has dibble-ibbles, which is easy to keep track of.

The challenging part comes when someone messes up or hesitates too long. If someone makes a mistake on their turn or is called out for pausing to think, they receive a dibble-ibble on an unmarked part of their face. They must then take a drink and try again. As ibble-dibbles start to rack up dibble-ibbles, there's a lot more to keep tabs on—and alcohol-induced brain fog certainly doesn't make it easier. The game ends once everyone's sick of playing.