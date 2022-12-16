This Year, Throw a Wild, Over-the-Top Holiday Party Inspired by the New Movie ‘Babylon’

That said, throwing an outrageous holiday party doesn’t require you to shell out an entire paycheck. Instead, slight adjustments — like requesting a dress code or switching up the traditional holiday decor — can really elevate the ambiance. Whether it’s your first time hosting or you’re a seasoned pro, here are tips to host an over-the-top party fit for the characters of Babylon.

You may have graduated from the peppermint-patty-shot holiday parties of your youth, but you still want your get-togethers to feel just as memorable — minus the sticky floors. When it’s time for you to host this year, go all out and celebrate with a wild party inspired by Paramount’s new movie, Babylon . Premiering December 23 in theaters, Babylon takes place during the period when films transitioned from silent to sound. It follows actors, movie executives, and filmmakers in the industry, who are played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, and more.

Bring back the dress code

Dress codes may seem like a thing of the past, but they’re an easy way to get your guests excited and have the party feel like a cohesive event. That doesn’t mean you have to enforce strict guidelines like black tie, instead have fun with it. Choose a theme like Harlem nights or Rio Carnival — masks and jewels included. If you really want to draw inspiration from Babylon, ask your guests to dress up as the movie’s main characters. For example, a red, flowy dress for the Nellie LaRoy's in your friend group, and a dapper suit complete with suspenders for the Jack Conrad-types.

Pick up a magnum bottle of wine

When you think about it, magnums are made for celebrations. At 1.5 liters, they hold two bottles of wine in one — making them feel and look more expensive than their actual price tag. (A decent bottle can cost you anywhere from $35 and up.) They’re ostentatious (in a good way), Instagrammable, and not something you see everyday. Magnums tap into the over-the-top glamour that Babylon is all about. Plus, there’s something about a massive bottle of wine that can really get the party going.

Serve show-stopping mains

While dishes like turkey and honey-baked ham can offer a bit of nostalgia during the holidays, why not serve an extravagant meal worthy of the A-list dinners featured in Babylon? Go all out with a classic main like a rack of lamb, or better yet, cover it with a middle-eastern-inspired spice blend. If you really want to wow your guests, order a whole roast suckling pig from your local Chinese restaurant. It frees you up from preparing and cooking the bigger-ticket item on the menu, not to mention, placing a whole roasted pig on your dining room table is quite the exhibition.

Get funky with the holiday decor

The parties in this film are extravagant and slightly unhinged. Think: sparklers, champagne towers, and non-stop live entertainment. Get inspired to go big, and save the Santa figurines and miniature village sets for those family gatherings. If you're not someone who has a local band on-deck, keep it low-lift; pick up a yard or two of velvet fabric from your local craft store to use as a table runner, light plenty of tea light candles throughout your house, or put out stacks of fruits and vegetables in place of traditional table settings. It’s the unexpected and novel decorations that will leave a lasting impression on your guests.

Watch the movie trailer below, then get tickets to watch Babylon — in theaters everywhere December 23.