The Ultimate Guide To Upgrading Your Streaming Setup

Tired of looking at the same streaming setup after a long year of binging without any changes? Maybe you’re looking to upgrade to a projector, or perhaps you’re looking to improve your seating arrangement to really get into the game. Whichever you choose, take stock of your budget and then check out these tips for how to get the ultimate at-home streaming setup:

Choose the right player

Beginners log in to their streaming services on their computers (or worse, phones). The real pros, however, know to get a dedicated streaming media player. To get the best possible user experience, you’ll first want to consider what you’re using it for: live TV vs. on-demand streaming, do you care about obscure smart TV apps or just the big services, etc. If you’ve got other smart home devices, it may be worth sticking with the same manufacturer for the most seamless connection experience. Budget is also a factor, as you can spend as little as $35 or as much as $200 to get started streaming. Consumer guides like this one can help you narrow it all down, so you don’t end up just buying whatever your friend has.

Get the strongest signal

The first question you’ll want to ask is: “Am I getting the internet speed I’m paying for?” To find out, use a site like SpeedTest on a WiFi-connected device near where your streaming service is set up. If your download speeds are well below what your internet plan advertises, it might be time to call up your ISP and ask some hard questions. It helps to know what those numbers mean — for reference, a speed of 5 megabits per second is recommended to successfully stream HD video.

If you’re seeing the correct numbers, slow streaming might be due to other factors. Try to establish an uninterrupted line of sight between your router and streaming device, to ensure the WiFi signal isn’t being blocked. Limit other downloading and uploading while you’re watching, since this can clog up your bandwidth. And if your router offers 5 GHz connection, use that channel, as it can provide a stronger signal. One final option: make sure there aren’t any freeloaders on your WiFi. The simplest way to do this is to change your network password, but there are more aggressive options to boot devices if you’re feeling vengeful.

Go wired

You might have the world’s fanciest WiFi setup, with enough antennas to make it look like a radar system, but it still won’t compare to wired ethernet. If you can connect your streaming system directly to your modem, you’ll be able to receive data at a much higher rate, usually at least 10x the speeds. (For what it’s worth, you can get a 50-foot ethernet cable for

less than $20