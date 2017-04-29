Spotify Hacks You're Not Using (But Should Be)

Whether you're knee-deep in your Discover Weekly playlist before the clock strikes noon on Mondays when it refreshes, or you have dozens and dozens of highly curated playlists organized by mood, even the most ardent Spotify users may not be getting the most they can out of the ever-growing streaming service.
Which is too bad, especially for music lovers who may not realize what they're missing. To ensure you're up to speed on all of Spotify's latest features, here's a primer on achieving expert-user status.
Find new music via third-party services
Spotify is famous for its algorithms' ability to surface music you'll like, but there are also a number of third-party services that'll help fill in the gaps. Try MagicPlaylist, which will flesh out entire playlists based on a single song you like, or The Set Listener, which culls songs by particular artists based on the order they played them during their last live show. There are several more worth checking out, too.
Archive all your Discover Weekly playlists in one place
If you look forward to your Discover Weekly playlists as much as I do, you're probably wondering how best to keep a record of them before they refresh every Monday. Fortunately, there's a handy applet that does just that. To enable it, you'll need to sign up for an account on IFTTT ("If This, Then That"), which is a handy service that allows you to create custom chains of commands for multiple sites and services.
Take advantage of student pricing
If you're an active student, you're entitled to a 50% discount on Spotify Premium. Beware, however, because this isn't like a movie theater or a museum where you can flash your 15-year-old student ID and reap the benefits. Spotify uses a legit third-party authentication service to vet anyone who signs up.
Blow your mind with behind-the-lyrics details
If you're stumbling over any of Kendrick Lamar's latest verses and want to read along as you're listening, Spotify's partnership with the annotation site Genius can be a big help. While listening on the mobile app, select tracks allow you to swipe down on the album artwork to reveal an annotated version of the lyrics, providing Pop-Up Video-style context for certain references and giving you a better general understanding of the song.
Hear great new music as soon as it comes out
If you're a fan of your Discover Weekly playlist, you'll also want to scope out the playlists in the Your Daily Mix section (accessible under the Your Music section of the left sidebar). If you haven't found it already, it boasts six never-ending and constantly shuffling playlists, each packed with a particular genre or style of music you frequently listen to.
If you're always on the prowl for the next big hit, you should also check out the New Music Friday playlist, which refreshes with a batch of just-dropped music curated by the Spotify team every Friday, as well as New Release Radar (found under the Discover section), which is also full of brand-new or new-ish tunes, but a personalized selection from the artists you care most about.
Link Shazam to keep a playlist of all the songs you've ever looked up
You can create a playlist exclusively for all of the songs you've ever Shazamed. Open your Shazam app, tap the My Shazam icon, and connect your Spotify account -- this will automatically add any song you look up to a new playlist with the default name "My Shazam Tracks."
Make collaborative playlists
Rather than argue over who gets to pick the music for the next road trip, set up a collaborative playlist among your pals so everyone can add what they want to listen to. Right-click on the playlist you want to build, select Collaborative Playlist, and share it with anyone you want.
Link your Spotify account to your Tinder profile
If you'd like to offer your potential Tinder suitors more than just half-baked personal info and some grainy selfies, you can link your profile to your Spotify account and give 'em an idea of your musical taste. To do this, head to the Edit Info section in the Tinder app, where you'll have the option to select an "Anthem" as well as divulge your favorite artists.
Send Spotify customer service a message
Have an idea for a feature that doesn't exist, but should? Spotify is very receptive to user feedback, and has been known to create things based on suggestions from fans via its dedicated Idea Exchange. Give it a shot!
Filter search by year (to keep out the crap)
Face it: Artists and bands with long careers are bound to have boon and bust years when it comes to the quality of their work. To get straight to the good stuff, you can easily set search parameters to include results from albums released during a certain timespan or particular year.
For instance, if you only want to hear Springsteen's releases from '83 to '85, search using this format in the query window: artist:"Bruce Springsteen" year:"1983-1985." There are actually a ton of advanced search options to find what you're looking for, including by releases from specific record labels. You can see them all right here.
Use the Running playlist to work out to the beat
If you're tired of your running playlist and need something fresh to keep you motivated, queue up the Spotify Running playlist next time you lace up. The playlist keeps you on pace by syncing with your phone's accelerometer to surface tunes whose tempo matches your steps per minute.
Add crossfades to your playlists
If you feel like channeling your inner Diplo, you can integrate a crossfade between tracks so your playlist feels seamless. Head to Preferences, scroll down to Advanced Settings, and switch on the button for "Crossfade songs."
Scope out the latest hits around the world
Curious what the kids are listening to elsewhere around the world? If you hit the Charts section, you can browse the top 50 tracks by country. There's also a "viral" top 50 ranking for countries, which'll give you the rundown on tracks that are blowing up in other parts of the globe where they use Spotify.
Enable a Private Session to secretly rock out to guilty pleasures
Don't care to let the people who follow you know that you've been rocking out to Chumbawamba for the better part of a day? Enable the Private Session mode (via drop-down in the upper-right corner) to listen without the fear of judgment.
Restore deleted playlists
If you accidentally delete a playlist -- or just want to revisit some you've purged in the past -- it's incredibly easy to restore them. Head to your account page, find the Restore Playlist tab, and do your thing.
Find the karaoke lyrics for any song via SoundHound
For those moments when inspiration strikes and and an impromptu karaoke party erupts, linking your Spotify account to SoundHound makes it easy to follow the lyrics as you listen (and sing along) on your phone. First, download the SoundHound app, then link your Spotify account in the settings, queue up whatever track you're in the mood to croon, and follow the lyrics as they're highlighted in orange.
