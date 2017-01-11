How to Turn Your iPhone Into the Ultimate Health Tracker

Apple rolled out its Health app nearly two years ago, but most people still have no idea what the hell it does or how to use it. But once you have a basic understanding, it can do wonders to keep you healthy. No Fitbit required.

The first thing to know: the Health app does a few cool things on its own, but it truly shines when synced up with other health and fitness apps. With its underlying HealthKit software, it actively collects data from your other fitness apps about everything from your weight and workout habits to your sleep patterns and stress levels -- then builds a comprehensive health profile, morphing your phone into an all-powerful wellness coach. It's like having a dream team of MDs, personal trainers, and psychotherapists working together in your pocket.