Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' This Holiday Season

This year's Stranger Things Christmas special taught us that nostalgia for A Charlie Brown Christmas isn't fading away. So what if we've all see the damn thing 5,000 times already? Between its multiple award wins and the fact that it was responsible for the demise of the aluminum artificial Christmas tree industry, the Peanuts holiday special is forever, firmly (and wisely) entrenched in the Christmastime consciousness.
Wanna see Linus' inspirational holiday speech yet again this holiday season? Here's how to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas without breaking a sweat.
Stream it for free on ABC.com
The simplest method of watching this hallowed holiday classic also happens to be the cheapest: Just head over to the ABC site, and you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas without paying a dime. You'll have to plug your computer into your TV if you want to watch it on a big screen, unless of course you...
Watch it live on TV
In case you missed its initial airing on December 1st, ABC is rebroadcasting the Peanuts crew's Christmas extravaganza on Thursday, December 22nd, at 8pm EST. Even if you don't have cable, you should still be able to get ABC on your TV by using a digital antenna -- it's an essential tool in every cord-cutter's utility belt.
Buy it on Amazon Video
On the off-chance ABC's video player isn't working for you, or you'd rather not watch Charlie Brown dispense pearls of Christmas wisdom on your computer, you can also stream the Peanuts special in HD to any of your devices via Amazon Video. Of course, you'll have to fork over $10 for the pleasure, but that's the price you pay for convenience -- and it's still better than the $13 iTunes is charging.
Or listen to the album
Vince Guaraldi Trio's classic piano jazz album is live for listening on Spotify. If you can't catch the actual special this year, loop the record during your holiday travels. Become Charlie Brown.
