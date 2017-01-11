How to Watch the 2017 Golden Globes, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Once again, the alcohol-friendly cousin to the Academy Awards is back to make Hollywood antics fun again. This year, 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon. Here's everything you need to know to enjoy the night.

What time do the Golden Globes start, and how do I watch them?

The official Golden Globes ceremony airs January 8, at 8 p.m. EST, on NBC. Earlier red-carpet specials, including E!'s Red Carpet Live from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and NBC's Golden Globes Arrival Special beginning at 7 p.m. will feature celebrity arrivals and red-carpet interviews.

How do I watch the Golden Globes live stream?

For the cord cutters among us, you'll need a cable subscription of kind to watch the ceremony live. Exclusive streaming rights are held by NBC, which has created a hub for Golden Globes award coverage and video. The red-carpet arrivals from E! and NBC will be free to stream on their respective websites.