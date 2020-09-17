Entertainment How to Stream the 'James Bond' Movies Right Now From Connery to Craig, here's where to get your 007 fix.

'Casino Royale' | Sony Pictures Releasing 'Casino Royale' | Sony Pictures Releasing

James Bond movies are always in style. The espionage franchise about the iconic British MI6 has been churning out sexy, thrilling action flicks -- some better than others -- since the '60s and cycled through six different actors, but the spy movies remain as classic as ever. There are a lot of Bond movies, though: 24 to be exact, and one more on the way still this year with the delayed, but highly anticipated Daniel Craig-fronted No Time to Die. If you want to make yourself up a martini (shaken, not stirred) and have a movie marathon, it's like a mission in and of itself to figure out how to watch one of the many installments. But whether you have a preference for Sean Connery, one-timer George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, or Daniel Craig, here's how to get your Bond fix.

'Skyfall' | Sony Pictures Releasing

How to watch the Daniel Craig Bond movies As the most recent 007, Daniel Craig (who'll wrap up his five-film run as the agent this fall with No Time to Die) managed to maintain the spectacle of the franchise while bringing it back to its roots with edgier films about a complex character and not just a guy with fancy gadgets. With Craig, it's all about Bond as an anti-hero. Casino Royale (stream on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu)

Quantum of Solace (stream on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu)

Skyfall (rent on Amazon)

Spectre (rent on Amazon)

'GoldenEye' | MGM/UA Distribution Co.

How to watch the Pierce Brosnan Bond movies How much you enjoy the Pierce Brosnan era of Bond depends on how much you can stomach dad jokes and double entendres. All about sex appeal and making the series even more of a blockbuster, they're extremely '90s takes on the super spy. GoldenEye (stream on Netflix)

Tomorrow Never Dies (stream on Netflix)

The World Is Not Enough (stream on Netflix)

Die Another Day (rent on Amazon, or stream via the Showtime app or Amazon add-on)

'From Russia with Love' | United Artists

How to see No Time to Die Wait until November! To find out more about the final Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, check out our breakdown of what it's about and who's in it.