How to Watch 'The Big Bang Theory' Season 9 Finale

Nerd-celebrating CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory wraps up its ninth season tonight. Whether you love it, hate it, or just tolerate it, the show's ballooned into an unstoppable ratings juggernaut and become the biggest half-hour comedy series in the country in the coveted 18-49 bracket. It's found success in a cocktail of familiar sitcom tropes, geek culture around science and pop culture, and the eccentricities of its socially inept characters. Here's how you should tune into tonight's finale for free, in real time, if you hadn't already nailed down your own strategy.

How to stream it live, for free

You read that right. If you need a viewing solution, you'll want to head over to CBS All Access. You can even do it on the day-of to watch The Big Bang Theory (or any other show) live as it airs, and it should take less than 15 minutes to set everything up. CBS All Access gives you a one-week free trial available on several devices including your standard desktop web browser, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. After that week the standard rate is $5.99/month, but you can cancel after sampling, if needed.