U.S. Bank Just Helped Launch The Careers of Two Musicians

We all know making it as a band is tough, but thanks to U.S. Bank and their #TourPossible campaign, two musicians may have it just a little easier. After hosting two competitions -- one in Seattle, one in Milwaukee -- the bank has given $20k to two local artists. The prize is intended to get each band on tour, record an album, and maybe even buy a few pizzas between shows. Rock acoustic group Whiskey Fever won the #TourPossible prize at the Seattle stop, while poet turned emcee Genesis Renji took home the prize at #TourPossible Milwaukee. To get a first glimpse at these two new artists, check out the video above. Then keep an eye out for their albums to drop so you can get in on the first floor of fandom.