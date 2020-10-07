Netflix's Goofy Comedy 'Hubie Halloween' Is an Adam Sandler Monster Mash

Throughout Hubie Halloween, the latest Happy Madison-produced Netflix project from Adam Sandler, the squeaky-voiced title character uses his multi-purpose thermos to deal with almost every challenge he's faced with. The trusty thermos mixes disgusting-looking soups he consumes at all hours of the day, digs up dirt covering the bottom of a tombstone, vacuums up glass from a smashed window, serves as a grappling hook during a chase, and catches eggs thrown by rowdy teenagers. (After chugging the liquified eggs, like Rocky Balboa, Hubie projectile vomits all over the street while riding his bike.) There's nothing Hubie's thermos can't do.

Compared to this highly adaptable invention, Hubie Halloween is less ambitious. The movie has one goal: to make you laugh. After starring in the relentless crime thriller Uncut Gems, which earned him some of the best reviews of his career, Sandler is unapologetically back to his old tricks. Instead of working with the Safdie Brothers, he's again co-written a script with his longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. The directing duties are handled by Steven Brill, who helmed recent Sandler Netflix movies like 2016's The Do-Over and 2017's Sandy Wexler. He's firmly in his comfort zone.

Specifically, Hubie Halloween, which follows sweet man-child Hubie Dubois as he watches over the town of Salem on Halloween night, is a funny-voiced Sandler experiment in the tradition of The Waterboy, Little Nicky, or the Canteen Boy sketches from SNL. (Keep your eyes peeled for an old photo of Hubie wearing a scout uniform.) It's got some of the family-friendly touches as the Grown Ups franchise along with the vaugely spooky trappings of the Hotel Transylvania animated series. It also features enough cameos from longtime pals to make this the Sandler equivalent of the "Monster Mash," which unsurprisingly pops up on the movie's soundtrack.