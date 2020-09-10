Adam Sandler Is Back on Netflix in the Spooky/Silly 'Hubie Halloween' Trailer

You know those people who really, really like Halloween? Like, there are Christmas People, and Disney Adults, but the most powerful of all are the Halloween People, who start putting up the bats and ghosts and pumpkins months before October even starts -- or, better yet, keep the Halloween spirit alive all year round. If you're one of these people, you may think you like Halloween a lot, but none can hold a black flame candle to Adam Sandler's Hubie Dubois, the only man who can save his small town from a ghoulish threat that rears its ghostly head one Samhain night.

In Netflix's Hubie Halloween, Hubie Dubois is a longtime resident of his hometown of Salem, where he's become something of a neighborhood joke and a wolf-crying nuisance for the local PD. But when Halloween rolls around, things seem a little spookier than usual, and it's up to Halloween's biggest fan to save the day.

The cast for this one, like the casts for a lot of Sandler's other recent movies, is appropriately insane, counting Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Ben Stiller, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph among its ranks. Sounds fun!

Though, excluding last year's Uncut Gems, Sandler's other Netflix efforts have been, uhh -- what's the word -- bad. Sandler did threaten to make "the worst movie ever" if Gems was snubbed at the Oscars (it was), so your mileage may vary. Are you prepared to watch the Worst Adam Sandler Movie Ever? Or will this be a surprisingly fun and spooky showing? Regardless, Hubie Halloween drops on Netflix October 7.