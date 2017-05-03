What You Need to Know About Hulu's $40 New Live TV Streaming Service

If you're still weighing whether to liberate yourself from your wallet-gobbling cable bill, there's yet another replacement option to consider now that Hulu's birthed a beta version of its long-awaited live TV streaming service.
Hulu With Live TV, as it's called, is the latest subscription service catering to cord-cutters, joining the ranks of similar products like Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now and YouTube TV to let you live stream your favorite channels via a set-top console (Apple TV, Chromcast, Roku, etc.) or mobile device for a fraction of what you'd pay for traditional cable.
For $40 a month, Hulu's livestreaming platform grants you access to not only a slick new interface, but also a suite of 50 network and cable channels and the option to record content DVR-style, making it very similar to the other livestreaming services. What sets it apart, though, is the fact that this subscription package includes Hulu's usual offerings: a massive on-demand back catalog of TV, movies, and original programming, which on its own currently costs $8 a month.
Specifically, the live channel lineup includes the major broadcast networks (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox), as well as cable biggies like CNN, ESPN, Bravo, FX, E!, TNT, Food Network, and more. There's also an option to add Showtime for an extra $8 a month, with other premium channels add-ons like HBO likely to come later.
Hulu's also offering live local network streams in major cities, and plans to further expand coverage down the line. It has limitations, though, as it doesn't offer any channels from Viacom, AMC, or Discovery Networks, which could be a dealbreaker if you regularly tune into the likes of MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Spike, AMC, IFC, Sundance, BBC America, Discovery, OWN, or TLC.
The standard $40 subscription also gets you 50 hours of cloud storage for recorded programs, and the ability to simultaneously stream on two different devices. If you have a big family or a bunch of roommates, you can pay $15 extra per month for unlimited simultaneous streams and an "enhanced" 200 hours of cloud storage, respectively.
While subscribing to Hulu With Live TV does come with the added benefit of access to the service's extensive back-catalog of content, the fact that it doesn't offer access to some seriously popular channels means it doesn't quite live up to the holy grail for would-be cord-cutters. However, it's important to remember that since this is just a beta rollout, Hulu may tweak, add, and change the service quite a bit before it's "officially" launched. Either way, you can test it out free for a full week, so there's no reason not to give it a go and check if it's a fit.
