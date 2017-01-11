Behold the Beautiful Mayhem of This YouTuber's Hydraulic-Press Videos

Do you like watching everyday objects shatter into a million pieces? Cool. So does Lauri Vuohensilta, a Finnish factory owner who became a YouTube sensation by following his heart. He and his wife, Anni, run the Hydraulic Press Channel, a beautiful corner of the internet where objects big and small meet their doom in the form of compressive force. The couple began uploading in October 2015, and now has 1.6 million subscribers.
If you're not a Hydraulic Press devotee yet, these impressive acts of total destruction should get you hooked.
Crushing Barbie
And here you were thinking Jean-Claude Van Damme was the best at the splits.
Crushing toothpaste and ketchup
Splurge a little on Amazon and you too could start getting the most out of your toothpaste tubes.
Folding (!) paper
Who you gonna call when paper shatters? MythBusters.
Crushing a book
Thank you for tuning into Explode After Reading, starring our hero, the one and only, Pressy McPressman.
Crushing motorcycle stuff
Fair warning: This briefly turns into something resembling an episode of The Walking Dead.
Will it blend or will it crush?
Yeeeeeeeesssss?
Crushing springs
Very, very, very tense stuff.
Crushing bathroom stuff
If I said this toilet explosion was more beautiful than that of the Death Star, would you believe me?
Crushing the iPhone 7
For when you update your iPhone early and it's awful.
Crushing dynamite
Spoiler alert: boom.
Crushing a hockey puck
In this gripping two-minute thriller, a biscuit teaches Lauri a valuable lesson.
Crushing bowling stuff
Come for the pin, stay for the David R. Ellis sequel you didn't know you needed.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.