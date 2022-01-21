A Starter Kit for Getting Into Hyperpop, the Wild Gen Z Genre of Electronic Music

What is the origin of hyperpop?

Although hyperpop as a name for the genre didn't become a recognized term until 2019, it had been percolating inside the pop stratosphere since the early 2010s. Many trace its sound to the influence of PC Music, a London-based record label and art collective founded by English producer A.G. Cook, which allowed for the rise of the late electro pop powerhouse SOPHIE, Charli XCX pre-pop superstardom, blog favorites QT and Hannah Diamond, and others. With many of PC Music's artists inspired by cyberculture and making bright, synthetic, hyper-feminine pop, the label was groundbreaking upon its debut—inspiring many music blog thinkpieces—but its legacy has only recently become fully realized. Now, many of the arty, pop-leaning artists in the hyperpop scene today point to PC Music as an influence of theirs, and some artists who came out of the movement like Charli XCX have embraced the term or contributed to the conversation around it.

While there's undeniably a connection to PC Music, there was also a moment in 2019 when hyperpop seemingly appeared out of the ether, like it had arrived from an AI time machine from the future. It was when St. Louis-based duo 100 gecs, made up of producers Laura Les and Dylan Brady, started releasing their music on Spotify, and by the power of the algorithm, people were discovering it, having conversations about what the fuck is a "gec," and whether the project was serious or not, but loving the electronic ridiculousness, regardless.

"When the 100 Gecs album [1000 Gecs] came out in 2019, it definitely had elements that reminded you of SOPHIE and A.G. Cook, but sounded completely different," says Szabo, who was familiar with Brady and Les as producers at the time, but hadn't heard their own music and was curious by all of the "underground momentum, especially with artists" around their debut. She says they first put the group on Spotify's Fresh Finds playlist, its hub for independent, experimental artists, "but didn't really feel like we had the perfect place to kind of celebrate what was happening."

Ultimately, it led to the codification of hyperpop. "We started looking in our backend to see if there was something else happening with this. Like, who are the collaborators? Who else has worked on this project? Who else do Dylan and Laura like? Through a mix of research and actually looking at metadata in the backend, one of our data scientists, Glenn McDonald, who assigns subgenre names to new sounds, assigned 'hyperpop,'" Szabo says. Feeling as though the name couldn't have been more fitting, the Spotify team put together a list of similar artists, developed a piece of glitchy artwork to use as a cover image, and launched the playlist in August 2019, just a few months after 100 gecs' May 2019 release.

The playlist had its first big moment when Charli XCX was put on the cover in spring 2020, which she shared on social media. Szabo says, "From there, the playlist really started to take off and, of course, [led to] so much conversation online with, 'What is hyperpop? Where does this term come from? Is that what we [as artists] want to be associated with? Is it glitchcore? Does it have a name? Where are the origins? Where's the conversation happening?'"

In that early discourse, memes abounded (very online artists calling it "hyperpoop" was a big one), but it ultimately only made hyperpop even more of a centralized scene. "We could see conversations unfolding in real time, pay attention to them, and be a part of them by reflecting what was going on online within the playlist," says Szabo. "Whether it was a new artist that the scene seemed to be supporting, or if there was a particular, silly throwback like 'Like a G6' that people were joking about, and use those clues to participate in the conversation happening online and show artists that we see them. Really, when it comes down to it, our goal was just to provide a space on our platform for these artists to thrive and feel like they didn't need to conform or make a sound that people had heard."