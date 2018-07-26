The Trailer for 'I Am Paul Walker' Promises an Emotional Look at the Actor's Life

In the high-octane Fast and Furious movies that made him a household name, actor Paul Walker was known for playing a guy who prized "family" above everything. That family included an ever-expanding cast of racing enthusiasts, car thieves, ex-cops, and some actual relatives. Judging from the first trailer for I Am Paul Walker, the new documentary about the late star will take a similar approach, using intimate home-video footage and interviews with close friends, siblings, and creative collaborators to tell his story.
The clip puts an emphasis on what set Walker apart from other celebrities: According to the people who knew him best, he was a guy with "one foot in and one foot out" of Hollywood. At one point, his brother remarks that he'd always say he actually wanted to be a park ranger, but he ended up the stubbled face of one of the movie industry's most lucrative franchises, in addition to starring in smaller films like Running Scared, Joy Ride, and Hours before his death in a tragic car accident in 2013.
The last year has seen multiple documentaries that have looked back at the lives of beloved performers, from the Mr. Rogers doc Won't You Be My Neighbor to HBO's recent Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, and this one appears to be another potential tearjerker. It's the latest in the biographical documentary series that includes I Am Chris Farley and I Am Heath Ledger, and it premieres on August 11 at 9pm ET on Paramount Network.
Behold The Super Bowl For Cat Lovers
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.