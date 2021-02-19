How the Shocking Ending of 'I Care a Lot' Undermines Its Clever Premise

Netflix's I Care a Lot, which is now streaming, starts out as one type of movie and ends as something different, catapulting to a vicious conclusion that would have more impact if the movie hadn't veered so wildly in the middle. Was there any other fate that could have befallen Rosamund Pike's unrepentant antiheroine? Or did J Blakeson's dark action comedy have to end in shocking bloodshed?

Pike, bringing back some of her Amy Dunne snarl from Gone Girl, plays Marla Grayson, who makes her living as a court-appointed guardian. It doesn't sound like glamorous work, but Marla makes it look as sleek as if she were Henry Hill walking through the Copa in Goodfellas. It's a scam and she loves it. Along with her girlfriend and partner Fran (Eiza González), Marla finds elderly people with cash on hand and puts them into facilities while she bleeds their wealth for her own profit, selling off their assets in the name of paying for their healthcare.

Marla, with her severe bob and a vape rig always in hand, is proud of her greed and her ability to game a perfectly legal system for her own benefit. But when she targets Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), a rare "cherry," with seemingly no living relatives and a lot of money, she finds that she messed with the wrong sweet old lady. It turns out that Jennifer is not actually alone in this world. Her son is a violent Russian gangster Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage), who helped his mother obtain a stolen identity. Marla is ruthless but operates within the law to enact her schemes. Now she's in the orbit of a villain who has no regard for the structures that keep Marla's business afloat.

What begins as a satire of the elder care industry and the kind of vultures who feed off the infirm, becomes a more run of the mill mob story, with goofy bad guys out for blood. Jennifer, despite a great performance from Dianne Wiest, gets lost in the madness, as do the sharper edges of Marla's character. Ultimately, Roman and Marla enter a sort of truce after she one ups him. He sees the potential in her gambit and they enter a partnership, creating a network of guardians all over the U.S. with the intent of bleeding the old dry of their funds.