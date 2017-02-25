This post contains minor spoilers for i don't feel at home in this world anymore.

"Everyone is an asshole," says Melanie Lynskey's Ruth early into the new thriller i don't feel at home in this world anymore. In the moment, she's venting to her sister about the entitlement of a thief who broke into her house to steal her shit, but she could just as easily been talking about the unhinged moral universe of writer-director Macon Blair's joyfully oddball Sundance break-out, which is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. In Blair's world -- like our own -- the assholes are winning.

Luckily, Ruth is putting up a fight, and occasionally sticking it to the assholes in an insane fashion. Blair has fucked-up movie pedigree: the filmmaker cut his teeth as an actor in the brutal, semi-comic hillbilly noir Blue Ruin and played an essential role in last year's uncompromising Nazi punk thriller Green Room (both by director Jeremy Saulnier). i don't feel at home has a wackier, more absurd touch than Saulnier's unrelentingly bleak films, but they're similar in setting, tone, and madcap bloodshed. Blair wants to grab your throat, but he also wants to tickle it. And throw ninja stars at it. This is a weird movie.