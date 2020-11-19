HBO Max's 'I Hate Suzie' Is a Nude-Hack Comedy That 'Fleabag' Fans Will Love

There's a genre of TV show that's cropped up in the past couple of years that I refer to as Fleabag-adjacent. These series—which also include Catastrophe, Feel Good, and I May Destroy You—have some commonalities: They're British, their episodes are roughly a half hour each, they're sexually frank, and they focus primarily on a woman (usually played by the creator or co-creator) in some form of psychological disarray. While comparing these programs feels almost unfair because each is a unique showcase for their stars' voices, it's also probably true that, if you like one of them, you'll probably like the rest. The latest addition: I Hate Suzie, an eight-episode series now streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.

I Hate Suzie, which aired earlier this year in the UK, is a collaboration between the actress Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble, a playwright and consulting producer for HBO's Succession. Piper stars as Suzie Pickles, a woman with a Billie Piper-esque career. Like Piper, Suzie was a teenage pop singer. Like Piper, best known for her stint on Doctor Who as the Doctor's travelling companion Rose Tyler, Suzie also starred on a popular sci-fi show.

The premiere episode begins with Suzie receiving the news that she's been cast as a princess in a Disney project, a big win for an actress who'd thought she'd aged out of those sorts of roles. Later that same day, with a photo crew about to arrive at the quaint country home she shares with her husband, Cob (Daniel Ings), and their deaf child, Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws), Suzie learns that her phone has been hacked and that intimate photos have been leaked to the press.

The chaotic photo shoot, with Suzie dressed up like Cruella de Vil in bright red lipstick and a fur coat, along with Cob's slow discovery of the nature of the photos (it turns out that the penis in the explicit shots with her isn't his), sends Suzie into a spiral. The episode plays like a thriller until the end, when Suzie, locked out of her house after the photo shoot, sings about her hatred of the small town she lives in, like a profane Belle from Beauty and the Beast.