Netflix's 'I Think You Should Leave' Drops a Beautifully Bananas Season 2 Trailer

The beauty of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's Netflix sketch show, is that if you try to explain a sketch to someone, you sound like you've lost your grasp on reality. Like, if I tried to describe one of the most meme'd and hilarious installments from the first season, I might say, "A man wearing a hot dog suit drives a hot dog–shaped car into a menswear store and tries to blame everyone else for the accident, including a man wearing a suit and tie that makes him look an awful lot like a hot dog." Does that paint a good picture of why it's funny? Not exactly, but it's also one of the funniest things I've ever seen.

With that, I encourage you to watch the new trailer for Season 2, which gives a tantalizing look at what lunacy to expect when it drops on the streaming service July 6. You'll note guest appearances from Bob Odenkirk, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood breakout Julia Butters, and returning Season 1 collaborators Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker. (Hopefully they'll also bring back Ruben Rabasa.) Of course, there's Robinson himself yelling with wild eyes and asking inappropriate questions on a ghost tour. Please, just watch it.