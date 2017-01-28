Why 'Game of Thrones' Fans Should Watch Maisie Williams' Netflix Movie 'iBoy' ASAP

How do you feel about revenge?

Bill Milner stars as Tom, a geeky outcast growing up in the projects of South London. One night, after walking in on the sexual assault of his high school crush Lucy (Maisie Williams), he sustains a gunshot wound to the head. He wakes up from a coma 10 days later to learn that the bullet lodged fragments of his phone deep into his brain, narrowly missing his temporal lobe. The side effects? The abilities to manipulate any and all electronics, make loud screeching sounds, and f*cking tase people. How? This taut 90-minute movie doesn't have time for "how" questions.

If you're familiar with Alex Proyas' take on The Crow -- the story of a dead groom-to-be coming back to life to get even with his fiancée's killers -- this movie's essentially its down-to-earth little brother. Like a Millennial Eric Draven, Tom embarks on a journey to learn the difference between vengeance and redemption in an urban wasteland run by aggressive drug pushers. First, he uses his powers to quash Lucy's attackers. Then, after grave developments, their bosses. Nobody ever says, "With great power comes great responsibility," but it's clear shades of Spidey's troubles are here, too.