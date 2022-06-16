Our Favorite Queer Moments in Movies and TV

Both versions of "Wicked Little Town" from Hedwig and the Angry Inch

When I was a teenager, I rented Hedwig and the Angry Inch from my local Hollywood Video. I saw myself as a "film buff," so I'd basically rent everything that fell into the "independent film" category in the tiny monthly release catalog. I had no knowledge of the musical's off-Broadway history or cult following, but I fell hard for John Cameron Mitchell's directorial debut about a gay German rock singer who unwillingly changes his gender identity to get out of Germany and start a new life in the United States. As she picks herself back up, Hedwig's music is eventually stolen by her younger lover, Tommy Gnosis, who then becomes a rock star. I was instantly drawn in by Hedwig's ruby lips and glam-rock ballads. All of the songs in Hedwig are incredible, thanks to music and lyrics from Stephen Trask. But the parallel pairing of "Wicked Little Town" and "Wicked Little Town (Reprise)" marks the beginnings of Hedwig's tumultuous mentorship and relationship with Tommy, the two connecting over music and creation. And it sours into what happens when the person you love takes everything you've got. These were questions that I couldn't answer as a teen or even now, but seeing Hedwig blew open everything I thought I knew about gender, sexuality, and love. —Kerensa Cadenas