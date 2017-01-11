10 Burning Questions We Had to Ask Idris Elba, Model Human

And what does New York have that London never will?

Yellow cabs. We don't have any!

What's your most prized possession?

My vinyl collection. I look after it, I suppose. I have a couple of picture disks, where the album cover is actually on the vinyl. I've got a Michael Jackson Thriller one, which is pretty rare.

What's the best meal you've ever had?

I think I was in Louisiana when I had one of these $12 burgers. It was a humongous thing. It tasted good. It had jalapeños and all sorts of stuff on it.

Who are your heroes?

I think the great thing about social media is you get to connect with people that you wouldn't ordinarily, people with less of a voice box than most entertainers, but making so much more impact. There was a couple in South Africa, a young married couple, who started up a business, and that business is basically to help young people decipher around all the red tape about getting an idea out there. Whatever that idea was -- "Listen, I've got an idea for an app" or, "Hey, I've got an idea for saving money in schools" -- whatever it was, this couple set up a little bit of a soft bed for people to come in, and press their ideas, and get them connected in a right way. They do it as a not-for-profit, small little company in South Africa. I thought they were genuine heroes.