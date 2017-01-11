J.K. Rowling Finally Revealed the American Version of Hogwarts

Ever since the first Harry Potter book landed on our shores, American fans have wondered what a U.S. version of the spellbinding Hogwarts School would look like. Would there be eagles instead of owls? Jackalopes instead of griffons? Hoverounds instead of broomsticks? The questions are endless, despite the other revelations J.K. Rowling's given us.

Fortunately, in the run up to the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Pottermore's given us our first look at North America's answer to Hogwarts -- say hello to the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

In addition to the suitably moody teaser video above, Pottermore's also released a new short story by Rowling which offers further insight into this East Coast academy of magic. Running from the school's early beginnings in the 17th century up to the present day, the story includes great details like the names of the school's four houses (Horned Serpent, Wampus, Pukwudgie, and Thunderbird), as well as the fate of Salazar Slytherin's stolen wand. Do yourself a favor and read it. We'll wait.