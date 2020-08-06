The Trailer for Netflix's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Is Bananas

Writer-director Charlie Kaufman has been releasing existential brain teasers onto the world for decades now, from Being John Malkovich to Synecdoche, New York. Now his latest is hitting Netflix, and based on the first trailer, it appears to be another gorgeous and surreal dive into the human psyche. The film is titled I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and, yes, it looks just as depressing as that title sounds.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is based on a novel by Ian Reid, and stars Jessie Buckley as a young woman who goes to visit the family of her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons). The initial moments of the footage are blissful as she talks about their budding relationship, but then her tone splits: "I'm thinking of ending things," she says. What follows is disorienting. She meets his parents (David Thewlis and Toni Collette), but something is askew. Over the course of the trailer Thewlis and Collette's appearances and demeanors shift. "People like to think of themselves as points moving through time, but I think it's the opposite: We're stationary and time passes through us blowing like cold wind," Buckley's character says. Try unpacking that one.

Buckley is an insanely talented performer, who broke out in last year's Scottish country music drama Wild Rose, while Collette is long overdue for an Oscar. I'm Thinking of Ending Things drops on Netflix September 4.