The Dramatic Trailer For 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Has Finally Arrived

Ever since FX's American Crime Story debuted in 2016, the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series has earned equal parts buzz and acclaim. How could it not? The series wrangles casts of A-listers to bring to life complicated crimes that have a hold on the pop-cultural zeitgeist—Season 1 being The People v. O.J. Simpson and Season 2 focusing on The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

It's been a long wait for the arrival of Season 3—not only because it comes three and a half years since Season 2 aired, but because of how much anticipation it's garnered ever since it was announced that the show would focus on the scandalous impeachment of President Bill Clinton and his affair with then-22-year-old intern Monica Lewinsky.

Now, the show is officially on the way and FX finally dropped the full-length trailer. The preview finds Lady Bird and Booksmart breakout Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, and traces her time in the White House, from when she starts working in the Oval Office to the first time she sees her face on the television news. It doesn't just focus on Lewinsky, though: The trailer shows her facing off with Linda Tripp, played by an unrecognizable Sarah Paulson, as she records her confidential phone calls with the young intern. There's shots of the whole cast, from comedic actors Cobie Smulders and Billy Eichner as media pundits Ann Coulter and Matt Drudge, to a very fired up Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and even Clive Owen as the POTUS himself.

Produced in part by Monica Lewinsky herself, it looks like the miniseries intends to give a very dramatic portrayal of the events, told from the perspective of her own and the other women involved. The show will premiere on FX on September 7, and you can check out the trailer above now.