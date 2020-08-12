Entertainment Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" Is Charting Again Thanks to Two YouTubers "Ba da ba da ba da ba dum"

Nobody's stopped air drumming to Phil Collins' hit "In the Air Tonight" since it was released in 1980 -- it is one of the best drumming songs of all time. But after 40 years, none of that air drumming has led to as much delayed success as two young YouTubers, who got the song to chart for the first time in decades. Thanks to Tim and Fred Williams, two 22-year-old twin brothers who film and upload their reactions listening to music they've never heard on their YouTube channel Twins React, the Collins soft rock classic is one of the most popular songs once again. CNN pointed out on August 12 that the song hit the top of the iTune charts as the No. 2 most popular song, just after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration "WAP."

The twin brothers based in Gary, Indiana shot themselves listening to the banger of a slow-burn in late July after a handful of their viewers suggested that they check it out. Like everybody else who's ever listened to "In the Air Tonight," the two appropriately lost their minds once the iconic drum fill kicked in. ("I've never seen nobody drop a beat three minutes in a song!") The endearing video inevitably went viral with nearly 5 million views and counting, and the YouTubers have somewhat unintentionally made new fans of the Genesis frontman out of Gen Z kids everywhere. The Williams brothers have also turned themselves onto Aerosmith, Dolly Parton, Prince, and other 20th century hitmakers -- but none have gone as viral as their "In the Air Tonight" reaction video. It's definitely not the first time the track has been memed -- there's more than a few (very good)Vines featuring the song and people have made a challenge about closing their cabinets to the beat -- but nothing's had as much influence as these extremely positive, music-loving 22-year-olds.