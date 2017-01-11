73-Year-Old Harrison Ford to Make a Fifth 'Indiana Jones' Movie

“It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role," said Walt Disney Studios' Alan Horn, who must have yanked a human heart out of an intern sacrifice in order to make this deal go through.

As far as details go, we have the equivalent of a golden-idol-sized sandbag. At the time of the announcement, there is no plot, no additional cast (Karen Allen and Shia LaBeouf appeared in Crystal Skull as Marion Ravenwood and Mutt Williams -- a.k.a. Son of Jones -- respectively), and no title. The secrets will remain in Area 51 until Earthlings can handle them.

So what might happen in Indiana Jones and the Undetermined MacGuffin? Well, Raiders took place in 1936. Temple of Doom jumped backwards to 1935. Last Crusade ended the Nazi run in 1938. And to accommodate Ford's age, Crystal Skull moved forward to 1957. Maybe the fifth installment lands in the 1960s? Anything good to look up in Vietnam? We'll know in three years.