Entertainment Everything We Know About Season 2 of HBO's 'Industry' HBO's acclaimed finance drama is worth investing in now.

Amanda Searle/HBO

HBO's finance drama Industry, which followed a group of fresh-faced recruits at the fictional investment bank Pierpoint & Co, was one of 2020's best TV surprises. Packed with sex, drugs, and business jargon, the UK-based show, which debuted in November and wrapped up right at the end of the year, sucked you in with its soapy spin on the high-stakes workplace drama while also providing a barbed critique of its often toxic subject matter. Each episode was more exciting and visceral than the one before. But now, like the characters blinking through a day of work after a ketamine-fueled night of debauchery, we're left looking around at the wreckage and wondering what's next. Will the company's ever-buzzing open-plan office, where everyone's trying to make a deal for "half a yard" and planning to grab a "bevy" after work, be forced to change in a post-COVID world? Here's what we know about the second season of Industry.

Amanda Searle/HBO

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Industry? Yes! On December 10, HBO announced that Industry was renewed for a second season with co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay returning as showrunners. Yes! On December 10, HBO announced that Industry was renewed for a second season with co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay returning as showrunners. “Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early twenties–replete with thrills, failures and victories,” said executive vice president of HBO programming Francesca Orsi in a statement. “It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what’s in store for season two."

Amanda Searle/HBO

When will Industry Season 2 premiere? That's up in the air at this point—and a lot of it likely depends on shooting conditions relating to COVID. For example, HBO's more high-profile behind-the-scenes business drama Is there a trailer for Industry Season 2? No trailer yet—the show needs to start shooting first. In the meantime, listen to the show's That's up in the air at this point—and a lot of it likely depends on shooting conditions relating to COVID. For example, HBO's more high-profile behind-the-scenes business drama Succession had to move its schedule around quite a bit in the past year. Industry, which films in London, could be delayed, too, with the UK still struggling to curb coronavirus cases as a more transmittable, possibly more deadly variant rages. In an ideal world, the next season would arrive in late 2021—just be prepared to wait longer.No trailer yet—the show needs to start shooting first. In the meantime, listen to the show's moody synth score to transform your workday with some slightly menacing Pierpoint vibes.

Amanda Searle/HBO

Who in the cast is returning for Season 2? While the end of Season 1 hinted at some potential changes, it looks like the core cast will remain in tact for Season 2. Expect to see Harper (Myha'la Herrold) back at her desk, placing risky trades and making deals on the phone, as Eric (Ken Leung), back from getting pushed out mid-season, walks around with a baseball bat in hand. Similarly, Rob (Harry Lawtey) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) will likely be stalking the halls of Pierpoint as well. While the end of Season 1 hinted at some potential changes, it looks like the core cast will remain in tact for Season 2. Expect to see Harper (Myha'la Herrold) back at her desk, placing risky trades and making deals on the phone, as Eric (Ken Leung), back from getting pushed out mid-season, walks around with a baseball bat in hand. Similarly, Rob (Harry Lawtey) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) will likely be stalking the halls of Pierpoint as well. What about characters like David Jonsson's brainy graduate Gus or Freya Mavor's ambitious manager Daria? Both left Pierpont in the finale of Season 1, suggesting that they might not be coming back for the second season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Mickey Down left open the possibility of coming back into the fold. "There's always potential that these characters can return in some form, within Pierpoint or outside it," he said.

Amanda Searle/HBO

What will Industry Season 2 be about? Though the first season of Industry was building towards "RIF (Reduction in Force) Day," where the graduates had to defend their roles at the company to their superiors, there was always a sense that the series was laying the groundwork for storylines that would extend beyond the intimidating showdown with management. Everyone wasn't going to get fired. Even at her most self-destructive moments, it's clear Harper has a future at the company. Though the first season of Industry was building towards "RIF (Reduction in Force) Day," where the graduates had to defend their roles at the company to their superiors, there was always a sense that the series was laying the groundwork for storylines that would extend beyond the intimidating showdown with management. Everyone wasn't going to get fired. Even at her most self-destructive moments, it's clear Harper has a future at the company. One aspect from Season 1 that the show will likely explore in a second season: the upper-management of the company. "We have quite a big story engine for season 2 about the bank higher-ups," said co-creator Konrad Kay in the EW interview. "Their relationships with the senior figures only become deeper in the second season, so you get more of a sense of that stuff. Could the show extend even further beyond a second season? It all depends on how long viewers stay hooked. In an interview with GQ, Down stated that he and Kay would love to continue the show for multiple seasons. "The idea of doing a version of the show which goes on for a long time is one that we’d love to do," he said. "But it’s not up to us. You’ll have to wait and see.”