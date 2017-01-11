What the Hell Are the Marvel Movie Infinity Stones?

Warning: this post contains spoilers for Doctor Strange.

Marvel just released yet another blockbuster -- Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a cocky rich white guy on a path of redemption -- and the sprawling Avengers saga complicates once more. Set aside that Strange is essentially a magical redux of Iron Man (which was itself a shinier, wittier Batman Begins) and instead focus on what really matters: the endgame.

With 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and its unnamed sequel promising to pay off a multi-movie mystery that revolves around the purple villain Thanos (seen in a quick tease in The Avengers and revealed in full in Guardians of the Galaxy) and the set of all-powerful gems known as the Infinity Stones, now's a good time to ask: Who is Thanos again? What the hell is an Infinity Stone anyway? And how does Doctor Strange's mystic Eye of Agamotto might factor into it? Here's how.