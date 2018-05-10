Everything We Know About 'Insecure' Season 3

Insecure’s sophomore season came to a bittersweet end back in September, just weeks after it was announced that HBO picked up the show for another season. That’s good news for everyone who was left in their feelings following the Season 2 finale, but the still lingering questions are enough to keep us all wondering what’s next. Issa Rae, the show’s star and creator, announced back in March that production on Insecure Season 3 was officially underway, but shortly after that, Jay Ellis (who plays Lawrence Walker) revealed that he hasn’t filmed any scenes. If you’re hyperventilating over whether the Ellis and Issa will share screen time on another season of Insecure, here are a few answers to what we know about Season 3 so far.
'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Is Coming Back as a Movie
First of all, when does it come back?
We don’t have a confirmed date yet, but what we do know, according to a tweet from Rae, is that Season 3 has been in production since at least March. But since Season 2 made its way back to HBO in July on Sunday nights, we can probably expect another summer premiere.
Remind me, what happened in Season 2?
Season 2 started off with Issa picking up the pieces after her dramatic breakup with Lawrence. (Remember: Lawrence left Issa standing alone in the middle of their apartment after finding out that she cheated on him with Daniel (Y’lan Noel) at the end of the first season.) She spends the first half of the second season attempting to get him to forgive her, but he’s too busy avoiding his baggage and sleeping with his bank teller to pay her any mind. (He’s also making a lot of new friends at his new job.) With that, Issa tries dating again, and she even patches things up with Daniel. Naturally, both situations turn awkward.
Issa’s best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) spends a good chunk of the season talking about how undervalued she feels at her firm after finding out that one of her male co-workers is being paid significantly more than she is. Things were also pretty complicated for Molly in her romantic life: Mid-season, she gets involved with Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson), a childhood friend of hers who happens to have an open marriage.
Where were all the characters when I last saw them?
Issa: Issa and Lawrence have a heartbreaking but much-needed conversation while moving out of their apartment, ending with them both apologizing to each other for screwing things up. Just as Lawrence is on his way out, Issa flashes to the life she thinks she could have had with Lawrence, complete with a marriage proposal, lots of sex, and an adorable baby. But that doesn’t actually happen: She says goodbye to Lawrence and ends up moving in with Daniel.
Molly: Molly has spent some time shopping around for a new job, but after the partners at her firm find out about her decision to take her career into her own hands, they offer her a "rising star" award -- instead of a raise -- as a way to show their appreciation for her. She ends the episode answering the door in lingerie, and it’s here that we find out that she’s decided to continue her "relationship" with Dro after leaving him earlier on.
Lawrence: Last seen giving Issa a tearful goodbye before moving out of their apartment for good.
Daniel: ... has a new roommate!
Cool, so is Jay Ellis coming back or what?
Apologies to all members of #LawrenceHive, but the likelihood of ogling at Jay Ellis for another season is looking bleak. In a recent appearance on The Angie Martinez Show, Ellis revealed that he doesn't know much about Lawrence's return probability.
"I’m a little bit out of it. I’m not really... they’ve been filming for the last six or seven weeks or something like that," Ellis told Martinez. That news will especially crush any fans of the show who are still holding out hope that Lawrence and Issa will get back together. "I don’t know if there is a relationship. There was closure at the end. There was like full closure," Ellis added.
What's going to happen in Season 3?
It’s obviously a little too early to tell since production hasn’t wrapped yet. Season 2 saw Issa and Lawrence separately dealing with the fallout from their breakup -- Issa tried (and failed) to establish a "hotation" before apologizing to Daniel, and Lawrence struggled to figure out what he actually wanted for himself after the end of his relationship with Issa. Now that they’ve finally gotten the closure they both needed, their storylines in Season 3 could look drastically different. We'll definitely see how Issa and Daniel adjust to living with each other, as well as how far Molly’s relationship with Dro will go before his wife presumably finds out about what’s been going on. We're waiting for a Season 3 trailer to drop for more of these much-anticipated Insecure details.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.