I Got All of My News From 'Inside Edition' for One Whole Week

A story about a 1986 Cutlass Ciera, previously owned by Hillary Clinton and now sitting in the driveway of a former White House gardener ("His last name is really Lawn!" the anchor exclaims), is given far too much airtime. The gardener's daughter, contacted via Skype, recalls being aghast by the interior of the 30-year-old vehicle her father purchased for her to putt around in during high school. "No offense to Mrs. Clinton, but [it's] just not my style," she proclaims.

Later that night, my friend asks me, "Did you hear what Trump said today?" I did not. Apparently, she tells me, he referred to 9/11 as "7-Eleven" in a speech and didn't correct himself. I tell her that I'm trying not to hear news that isn't given to me via Inside Edition this week. She is apologetic... until we both realize that Inside Edition will no doubt deliver this news to me the next day. Crisis averted.