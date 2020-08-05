Reels emerges as TikTok has become a flashpoin t beyond just memes and fun dances. With fears that the platform, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, could be a threat to national security because of its data collection, influencers have started leaving TikTok and asking their followers to join them on other social media, like the nascent Triller or long-established sites like YouTube. (Even Snapchat is looking into features for making TikTok-esque videos.) This also isn't the first time Instagram has basically just taken a feature from another social media site and made it its own. So let's dig in further.

TikTok now has a major competitor, and chances are you probably already have it downloaded. On August 5, Instagram -- which, of course, is owned by Facebook -- announced that it was launching "Reels," a tool to make 15-second videos that are basically TikTok but not on TikTok.

When does Reels launch?

Now! It's available now! Just go to the Instagram camera as if you were, say, going to make a story and you'll find a "Reels" option there.

How does it work?

It's pretty self explanatory. On the left side of the screen you'll see various options for how to manipulate your creation. You'll be able to add audio, speed up or slow down your video, drop in some effects, and "align" clips for transition purposes. There's also a timer so you can set your phone down and do some hands-free videography.

Will your "Reels" be for public consumption?

Only if you want them to be. If you have a public account you can post your Reels to the Reels Explore page, which users can swipe through just like, you know, TikTok. Flipping through it you'll already get ads from brands like Hulu, content from celebs like Selena Gomez and Molly Sims, your usual cooking content, and some good goofs.

How is this of geopolitical import?

As mentioned earlier, TikTok and whether or not it could be accessing U.S. data and providing it to the Chinese government has been a hot topic as of late, with President Donald Trump saying last week that he was going to ban it unless an American company acquires it. Obviously, that hasn't happened yet. Currently, Microsoft is attempting to buy the company and operate it in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. (According to the New York Times, Chinese corporation ByteDance would still maintain control of it in other regions.) But now, in Reels, the US has a homegrown version of essentially the same tool. But is that enough to lure Gen Z over?