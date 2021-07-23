Everything We Know About Amazon's 'Invincible' Season 2

After an extremely successful first season, Invincible fans have been champing at the bit for details regarding the future of the Amazon series. Considering the way Season 1 left many plot lines unsettled—first off, Mark's father does not come from a benevolent alien species, and, second, there was that whole bloody confrontation between Mark and Omni-Man that nearly destroyed the planet—there's so much more narrative ground that needs covering. What exactly will that look like, though? Here's everything we know about Invincible Season 2.

Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Invincible is everything AMC's hit zombie series isn't: It's bright, colorful, and, well, it's a cartoon. Oh, but there is violence. So, so much violence.

Amazon's animated superhero series Invincible , which originally came to Amazon on March 25, 2021 with a weekly episode drop, followed Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a seemingly average high school boy who also happens to be the son of the world's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). As Mark begins to discover his own special abilities and ventures forth with his new eponymous superhero identity, the challenges in balancing a normal life with his cape-crusading adventures put him on a path of profound discovery, and extreme destruction.

When will Invincible Season 2 premiere?

Is there a Season 2 trailer?

Which cast members will return for Invincible Season 2?

No official release date has been announced for Invincible Season 2. However, we'd guess new episodes will hit Amazon sometime in 2022.Not yet. It's too early for such fun, but as we get closer to the premiere of new episodes, we'll update you with the bloody glorious clip.It's quite early for casting announcements, but considering the storyline of the first season and the main characters involved in the show, it'd be a safe assumption that most of the excellent voice cast will return: Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, and Sandra Oh as Mark's human mother Debbie, who, by the end of the season, had figured out that her husband had killed the former Guardians of the Globe. Zazie Beetz should also be back as Amber Bennett, Mark's on-again, off-again girlfriend, as well as Andrew Rannells as Mark's best friend, William Clockwell.

The current Guardians of the Globe team-up should also still be around, even after their near-deadly confrontation with Machine Head and co.: Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Malese Jow as Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Amanda (Monster Girl's human form), and Ross Marquand's Rudy (formerly Robot), plus Gillian Jacobs' Atom Eve, who ditched the Guardians to live out in the remote woods and help make change that's meaningful to her. Walton Goggins' Cecil Stedman, head of the Global Defense Agency, will definitely be back as he continues to hunt down Nolan. And Kevin Michael Richardson voicing the Mauler Twins, doing their suspicious cloning, should also return for more nefarious genetic manipulation.



Are there any new cast members in Invincible Season 2?

It's still a bit early for new cast member announcements, but one thing worth pointing out is Kirkman's love of his Walking Dead cast. Is it possible more of Yeun's former on-screen pals could join him in his latest project?

"I can't think of an actor on The Walking Dead I wouldn't want to work with again. It's an amazing group of actors," Kirkman told ComicBook.com. "Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan… there's not really anyone I wouldn't want to bring in."

How many seasons will there be of Invincible?

What will Invincible Season 2 be about?

This is a tough question to answer, given the sheer amount of subject matter Kirkman and his gang are sourcing for the series. Invincible altered the timeline of when certain plot points happen in the TV adaptation, with the first eight episodes covering the stuff that takes up the comics' first 23 issues. Heck, if Amazon were to follow that methodology with future seasons, the show could easily have a seven- or eight-year run; there's a lot more character possibilities, story twists, and narrative territory to travel.As we just mentioned, there are so many directions the show can go in Season 2. So instead of tossing out wild speculations, let's lean into the storytelling seeds Season 1 left behind.

The biggest plot point that will surely be explored in new episodes is Mark's discovery that he and his father aren't superheroes, but aliens from the Viltrumite Empire, which sends soldiers to conquer planets and terraform with their "utopian" technology and society. Mark, being half Viltrumite, stirred up huge conflict with Omni-Man after learning the truth of his father's origin and purpose, leading to a bone-breaking, tooth-shattering brawl between father and son. Ultimately, it's Nolan's love for his son—a trait Viltrumites view as an abhorrent weakness—that sparked his exit from Mark's life, as well as the planet, altogether instead of smashing Mark's face in for good.

Some other story beats that will probably fuel the new episodes is the ongoing chaos transpiring on Mars, as we saw the parasitic Sequids running rampant, as well as Mark's complex romantic life, either with or without Amber (Beetz). Most importantly, though, Invincible learns of a pending invasion of the Viltrumite Army to probably finish his father's failed mission of total planetary takeover. In response, he reluctantly steps into his father's role as the defender of Earth at the behest of Cecil. Knowing that Omni-Man very nearly killed his kid before he zoomed away from the planet, TBD if Mark will be able to take on his dad and his entourage of Viltrimites.

Of course, there are 15 years worth of comics for you to read if you want to read ahead and spoil any likely storylines for yourself.