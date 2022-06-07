Even With a Timely HBO Remake, ‘Irma Vep’ Is Still Punchy

Acting is, inherently, a bizarre profession that attracts possibly the widest range of people and personalities into its orbit. There are the actors themselves, who vary in intensity from those who easily keep their work and their home lives separate to those who try to Method-act on the sets of superhero movies. There are the directors, control freaks or collaborators or both. There are the crew, the assistants, the writers, the financing agents, everyone else drawn to the most powerful artistic industry in the world who can somehow take a story from a screenplay to a finished film or TV show and release it into the world.

It's no surprise, then, that people can't stop making movies about making movies. Films and series about the industry itself, even if they're not necessarily good, are always interesting, often a peephole into the inner workings of it all, the anxieties and trials that are part and parcel of an industry with so many moving parts. It's hard and it's annoying and it's weird.

One of the best pieces of art about the act of creating art is French writer-director Olivier Assayas' 1996 film Irma Vep, which follows a few days on the set of a film whose director is slowly losing his mind. (It's available on HBO Max and The Criterion Channel.) Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung plays a version of herself who has been cast in a remake of Les Vampires, a famous French silent serial from 1915-16 about a group of violent criminals, one of whom is the mesmerizing catsuit-clad villainess Irma Vep. As director René Vidal (played by French cinema legend Jean-Pierre Léaud) succumbs to his anxiety, the separation between Maggie and the character she's supposed to play starts to blur. Throughout it all, the carousel dance of a film set pokes and prods at our main characters, shuttling them to psychiatrists' offices and Parisian apartment buildings and raves on the backs of motor scooters.

The film is very much a product of the '90s, strewn with the day's pop-culture references and name-dropping directors like Ridley Scott, as well as paying homage to the previous era of French cinema, to which movies like Irma Vep are exceedingly deferential. There is an overwhelming anxiety to much of it: Cheung's fish-out-of-water experience as a Chinese action/sci-fi actress tossed into the world of French art cinema played against constant talk about the state of "modern" filmmaking, especially when compared to the high points of the past. The film is about a production of a remake of a classic, after all. It's natural to be self-conscious.