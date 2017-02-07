Netflix's First 'Iron Fist' Trailer Packs a Superpowered Punch

Okay, let's say that 15 years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, you mysteriously returned to New York to reclaim your birthright. People would have a lot of questions, right? Like:

Hey, man, why'd you wait so long to show up?

How did you learn all those martial arts so well?

Why are you really back here?

Why do you keep calling yourself the Iron Fist?

Actually, your one fist is glowing -- do you have some sort of alien leprosy you want to tell us about?

How come it sounds like there's a rave going on whenever you fight people?

Did you know that Duane Reade sells shaving supplies?

In Netflix's latest Marvel comic book series, Iron Fist, Danny Rand (Finn Jones, previously seen as Loras on Game of Thrones) is this mystery man, and he wants you to know he'll be pouring a large cup of PUNCH in 2017. He also looks like he's not great at answering any of the above questions in a straightforward manner. Instead, when his "long-destined enemy rises," Danny will become the living weapon he was always meant to be and answer any inquiries with his superpowered hand instead.